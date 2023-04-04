Destin Daniel Cretton Teases Wonder Man’s Start of Production

The success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ensured that director Destin Daniel Cretton would have a place in the Marvel Studios family for as long as he wanted. But before he revisits the Master of Kung Fu in the film’s upcoming sequel, he’s turning his attention to another hero making his MCU debut in the not-too-distant future. Last year, Cretton began developing a live-action Wonder Man series alongside head writer Andrew Guest. And in a new Instagram post, he seemingly announced that the show has officially started filming.

Cretton doesn’t actually mention the series by name. However, his photo shows him holding a color checker while standing in front of the world-famous Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles. In the comics, Wonder Man (a.k.a. Simon Williams) moonlights as an actor when he isn’t out saving the world. And since Marvel is reportedly developing the show as a satire of the entertainment industry, the location in Cretton’s picture seems to give away which project he’s currently working on. You can check out his post here.

Additionally, the caption confirms that Brett Pawlak has joined Wonder Man’s crew as the show’s cinematographer after previously working on all of Cretton’s films except for Shang-Chi. Aside from executive producing the series with Guest, Cretton will also be directing at least one episode of the series. Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be helming several episodes as well.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is headlining Wonder Man as the titular superhero. So far, the supporting cast includes Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Grosse as Simon’s brother, Eric Williams, and Laura Glazier, whose character has yet to be revealed. Recent rumors indicate that Ed Harris also booked a role in the series, but Marvel hasn’t made any announcements to back this up.

Marvel still hasn’t announced a release date for Wonder Man, but a 2024 premiere seems likely.

