Marvel’s Wonder Man Casts Demetrius Grosse as Grim Reaper

Family drama is nothing new to the MCU, but Wonder Man might be taking things to another level. TVLine is reporting that Demetrius Grosse has joined the upcoming Disney+ series as Eric Williams. In the comics, Eric is the brother of Wonder Man, Simon Williams. Eric went on to become the Grim Reaper, one Wonder Man’s deadliest enemies.

Grosse’s feature credits include Straight Outta Compton and Rampage. On the small screen, he was a series regular on Cinemax’s Banshee, and he has also made recurring appearances on Justified, Westworld, and Fear the Walking Dead. His character in the latter series, Josiah LaRoux, will reportedly make an appearance during the final season, which kicks off in May.

As established by Marvel, Eric and Simon Williams had a contentious relationship since their early childhood. As the siblings grew older, they drifted even further apart, with Simon taking over the family business conglomerate and Eric joining the Maggia. Following Simon’s transformation into Wonder Man and his subsequent death in battle while trying to save the Avengers from Baron Zemo, Eric became a supervillain out of a misguided desire to avenge his brother. But once Simon was resurrected and became an official member of the Avengers, his relationship with Eric was damaged beyond repair.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is headlining Wonder Man as Simon Williams. Aside from Grosse, the supporting cast currently includes Lauren Glazier and Ben Kingsley, the latter of whom is reprising his MCU role as Trevor Slattery. Andrew Guest serves as the project’s head writer and will executive produce the series with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also directing at least one episode. Stella Meghie is directing several episodes as well.

Marvel hasn’t announced a premiere date for Wonder Man. However, the series will begin production this spring, which means a 2024 premiere is likely.

How do you feel about Grosse playing the Grim Reaper on the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

