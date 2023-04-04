The Mandalorian’s Latest Character Poster Features Carson Teva

In case anyone needed proof that Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Carson Teva was going to play a much larger role in The Mandalorian season 3, look no further than the show’s latest key art. Following his most recent appearance in last week’s episode, Lucasfilm has given the New Republic pilot his very own character poster. You can check it out for yourself below.

Lee’s character previously made his first Mandalorian appearance back in season 2. In “Chapter 10,” he and fellow pilot Trapper Wolf (played by writer and executive producer Dave Filoni) encountered Din Djarin in space and, believing he might be affiliated with the Empire, tried to apprehend him. After clearing up this misunderstanding, Teva returned in a later episode of the season, where he was shown offering Gina Carano’s Cara Dune a job with the New Republic. Lee would go on to reprise his role in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett last year.

However, Teva’s return in “Chapter 21” hints at even bigger things ahead for the character. After tipping off Mando and his covert to Gorian Shard’s siege on Nevarro, he was later seen discovering the wreckage of a New Republic prison transport. During his search, he learned that this was the same vessel that was meant to deliver Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to his trial following his capture in the season 2 finale. Teva was also shocked to see a fragment of beskar alloy onboard the ship, hinting that other Mandalorians may have been responsible for Gideon’s escape.

Lee previously starred on the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience opposite Shang-Chi star Simu Liu for five seasons from 2016 until its cancellation in 2021. And soon, he will show up as Uncle Iroh in Netflix’s live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The next episode of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, April 5.

