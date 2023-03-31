Katee Sackhoff Reflects on Bo-Katan’s Journey in The Mandalorian

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5!

Since her introduction on The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze’s mission was clear: reclaim the Darksaber and retake Mandalore. Unfortunately, her plan fell apart when Din Djarin defeated Moff Gideon in combat and won the weapon in season 2. At the beginning of season 3, Bo-Katan was in a rough place, with no Darksaber and no forces to take back Mandalore. And following the latest episodes, actress Katee Sackhoff believes Bo-Katan’s journey now revolves around acceptance.

In “Chapter 21: The Pirate,” Bo-Katan helped coordinate a successful attack with the Children of the Watch to defeat the pirate king Gorian Shard on Nevarro. Afterward, the Armorer acknowledged that Bo-Katan saw the Mythosaur and asked her to remove her helmet. The Armorer now believes that Bo-Katan could be the one to unite the Mandalorians and reclaim Mandalore. With her newfound position and confidence, does Bo-Katan still need the Darksaber? Sackhoff was asked this question by ComicBook.com, but did not provide a definitive answer. Instead, she explained Bo-Katan’s journey in season 3, from rock bottom to her newfound place of hope.

“What I do know is that from where we saw her in the beginning of the season, she was defeated and broken,” said Sackhoff. “I think that that was her, you know, that was her rock bottom, if you will, to be able to build herself back up in a new image. She has tried everything that she can that she thought was the right way to rule and it hasn’t worked… or lead. ‘Rule’ is the wrong word … It doesn’t fit her. You know what I mean? Like she’s a warrior. She wants to lead … I think that what she’s always wanted was in the best interest of the Mandalorian people.”

“But I think at this moment in her life, she finds herself willing to follow, potentially for the first time in her life,” continued Sackhoff. “And right now we see her following The Armorer. I think that part of the reason she’s doing that is that she felt immediately accepted and I think that this is one of the things that she hasn’t tried yet, and I think that for her to feel like she finally belongs is an interesting place for her to be. I think that this might be the first time in her life that she was truly accepted just for being there.”

The next episode of The Mandalorian season 3 arrives on Wednesday, April 5 on Disney+.

