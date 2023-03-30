Word broke last year that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was getting an animated series at Netflix based on both the original comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley, and the 2010 film by Edgar Wright. At the time, no cast members were confirmed. However, earlier today, Netflix released a teaser video that confirmed almost the entire cast from the film will reprise their roles.

Although the video doesn’t reveal the art style that will be used in “the anime,” it’s exciting enough that the cast is intact. That includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Mae Whitman as Roxanne “Roxy” Richter, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf, and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

O’Malley created the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels/comics in 2004, and they gradually became a top-selling hit. Unfortunately, the film was a massive bomb at the box office. However, it has gone on to earn a cult following.

For the animated series, O’Malley will be an executive producer and writer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner of Are You Afraid of the Dark. Wright is also attached as an executive producer alongside screenwriter Nira Park, who co-wrote the film’s script with him.

Netflix and Universal’s UCP will produce the series, which was also animated by Anime studio Science SARU. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date. But given the teaser video, it will likely arrive this year.

