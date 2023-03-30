Bill Skarsgård “Not Currently” Playing Pennywise in the It Prequel

Ever since Warner Bros. announced the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry, the biggest unknown revolves around the actor playing the titular character. Will Bill Skarsgård, who starred as Pennywise the clown in It Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, reprise his role for the television series? Speaking with Jake Hamilton of Jake’s Takes, Skarsgård addressed whether he will return for the It prequel as Pennywise.

“We’ll see what they come up with and what they do with it. I’m, as of now, not currently involved in it,” Skarsgård said. (“As of now” and “currently” may be doing a lot of heavy lifting here; his phraseology does not preclude being in talks for the future.)

The prequel series will take place in the 1960s before the events of It: Chapter One. Pennywise should again play an integral role as the series explores the origins of the terrifying clown. If Skarsgård doesn’t return, he shared some guidance for the next actor tasked with haunting the people of Derry.

“If someone else gets to do it, my advice would just be: do it your own, make it your own, have fun with it, you know what I mean? What I thought was so pleasurable about that character was how incredibly abstract he was,” Skarsgård said. “The book is really a gift that way, so if someone would take it on, it’s just, go through the book, and find all the clues, and they’re so out there that you can kind of make your own conclusions to them.”

Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs will serve as showrunners. Andy Muschietti, the director of both It movies, and his sister, Barbara Muschietti, developed the series with Fuchs. Principal photography will begin sometime in 2023.

Welcome to Derry will air on HBO Max.

