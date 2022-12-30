George R.R. Martin Shares Updates on Game of Thrones Spinoffs

Over the past few months, the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. has sparked a series of controversial decisions within its entertainment divisions. Subsequently, Warner Bros. Discovery is operating in a state of economic uncertainty as it looks for ways to save money. It appears no series or franchise is safe from these cost-cutting maneuvers. The decisions even made their way to HBO’s premier franchise, Game of Thrones, and George R.R. Martin believes certain spinoffs may be in trouble.

On his website, Not A Blog, Martin provided an update on the future of the Game of Thrones franchise. While House of the Dragon, the Targaryen prequel series created by Martin and Ryan Condal, will receive a second season, there are no guarantees that every spinoff in development will make it to air. While some continue to be developed, Martin shared that some spinoffs have been put to the side entirely.

“But now I am back in the salt mine, working… working on so many bloody things, my head may soon explode,” wrote Martin. “Yes, Winds of Winter, yes, yes. And House of the Dragon, season two. And several of the other successor shows that we’re developing with HBO. Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development.”

“None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon,” continued Martin. “A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

Martin did not mention any spinoff in particular, which doesn’t exactly narrow things down. Notable spinoffs in the early stages of development include Tales of Dunk and Egg, a series about Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen 90 years before Game of Thrones; 9 Voyages, which documents the earlier years of Lord Corlys Velaryon; 10,000 Ships, an exploration of Princess Nymeriam, the founder of Dorne; an Untitled Flea Bottom Series, a look into the slums of King’s Landing; and the highly-anticipated Untitled Jon Snow Series, which will follow Kit Harington’s character after the events in Game of Thrones.

Shelving projects from the Game of Thrones universe has previously happened in the past. A pilot was shot for Bloodmoon, the prequel series set 10,000 years before Game of Thrones starring Naomi Watts. However, HBO decided to abandon plans for the spinoff series in October 2019.

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

