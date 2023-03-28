Paramount+ Renews Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks

The end of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery may be on the horizon, but the future of Star Trek on Paramount+ is secure. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks have both been renewed. With the renewal orders, Strange New Worlds will return for a ten-episode season 3, while Lower Decks will enter season 5 with a ten-episode order of its own.

Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Discovery that takes place before the events of the original Star Trek series. Anson Mount stars as Christopher Pike, the captain of the Enterprise before James T, Kirk. Ethan Peck also stars in the series as Spock, with Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh.

Lower Decks is an animated comedy series about the crew of the USS Cerritos. The primary focus of the show is on the ensigns, including Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). The voice cast also includes Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana.

Additionally, Paramount+ announced that Strange New Worlds season 2 will premiere on Thursday, June 15. The fourth season of Lower Decks will premiere later this year.

Are you looking forward to the new seasons of Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.