Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview Puts Ortegas in the Spotlight

Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview Puts Ortegas in the Spotlight

After years of season-long storylines, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 was a throwback for the Star Trek franchise. The adventures of Captain Pike and the original crew of the Enterprise were largely self-contained in single episodes. And while there were many new and familiar faces among the crew, Melissa Navia’s Erica Ortegas stood out as perhaps the one character who truly loves her job. But in the first Strange New Worlds season 2 preview scene, Ortegas displays a desire to be more than just the helmsman of the ship.

Within the clip, Ortegas is excited about getting to go on an away mission with Joseph M’Benga, Joseph M’Benga, and Captain Pike himself. However, the Enterprise’s resident killjoy, Spock, has some bad news for Ortegas.

As part of Star Trek Day‘s live streaming event, it was also announced that Oscar nominee Carol Kane has joined the cast of Strange New Worlds. Kane will recur in season 2 as Pelia, the engineer of the Enterprise. Her character bio states that Pelia “suffers no fools” and she “solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.” Paramount+ also released a picture of Kane in costume as Pelina, which you can see below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return to Paramount+ for its second season in 2023.

What did you think about the new clip? And are you excited to see Kane on the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

