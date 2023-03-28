Amy Jo Johnson Says She Didn’t Skip Power Rangers Reunion Over Money

In the Power Rangers universe, when former cast members return, viewers are often reminded that “once a ranger, always a ranger.” However, among the surviving original cast members of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Amy Jo Johnson, hasn’t revisited her character, Kimberly Hart, since Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie in 1997. Earlier this year, Johnson revealed that she was asked to return as the first Pink Ranger in the upcoming 30th anniversary special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Johnson noted that she declined the offer, but didn’t state why. Now, after rumors that she turned the reunion special down over money, Johnson has shared another response.

“Please stop saying I didn’t do [the] reunion because of money,” wrote Johnson on her Twitter account. “Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s. Or couldn’t go to [New Zealand] for a month. Or none of [your business]. [Jason David Frank] & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed.”

Regardless, Johnson once again extended her best wishes to her former colleagues, David Yost and Walter Jones.

“Excited to see my pals David Yost & Walter Jones rock it though!!”

Johnson has arguably had the most successful post-Power Rangers career out of the original cast. She worked regularly in television for over two decades with main roles in Felicity, Flashpoint, The Division, and The Has Been. Johnson also recurred on Covert Affairs, What About Brian, and Wildfire. More recently, Johnson has helmed two features, The Space Between and Tammy’s Always Dying, and she directed an episode of Superman & Lois.

In addition to Yost and Jones, Once & Always will feature Catherine Sutherland as Katherine “Kat” Hillard, the second Pink Ranger, alongside Steve Cardenas as the second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos, and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger. Barbara Goodson and Richard Steven Horvitz are also reprising their roles as the voices of Rita Repulsa and Alpha 5, respectively.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

How do you feel about Amy Jo Johnson skipping the reunion special? Let us know in the comment section below!

