Heroes Reunite In Power Rangers: Once & Always Trailer

In 1993, five “teenagers with attitude” became the first generation of Power Rangers. Three decades have passed since then, but it’s almost time for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to reunite for their 30th anniversary. Netflix has released a new trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, and it reveals how and why former members of the team have come back together.

Original cast members David Yost and Walter Jones headline the special as Billy Cranston and Zack Taylor. And it appears that Zack is taking the leadership role here. The trailer also reveals that their original enemy, Rita Repulsa, is back in a new mechanical body, presumably from the Machine Empire from the Power Rangers Zeo era. Rita may have also been responsible for the death of Trini Kwan, the original Yellow Ranger, as played by the late Thuy Trang.

Although Rita was once thought to be redeemed, she’s back up to her old tricks. And she has a plan to eliminate the Rangers by going back in time before they ever received powers from Zordon. This is a threat that needs a full set of Rangers, as well as their original Zords.

Catherine Sutherland is also reprising her role as Katherine “Kat” Hillard, the second Pink Ranger, alongside Steve Cardenas as the second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos, and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger. Presumably, Trini’s daughter, Minh (Charlie Kersh), will take on the Yellow Ranger role for this adventure. Additionally, Barbara Goodson and Richard Steven Horvitz are reprising their roles as the voices of Rita Repulsa and Alpha 5, respectively.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

