Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She Didn’t Return For Power Rangers 30th Anniversary

Later this year, several of the original Power Rangers cast members will return for the 30th anniversary special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. However, one of the most notable exceptions is Amy Jo Johnson, the actress who portrayed the original Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart. Earlier this week on Twitter, Johnson confirmed that she had been asked to come back. But she indicated that the offer wasn’t to her liking. Regardless, she wished her former colleagues well.

For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! ? #PowerRangers30 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) January 18, 2023

Johnson had a long stint on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers before departing the series. The last time she reprised her role as Kim was in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie in 1997. However, she also made a cameo appearance as a civilian alongside the late Jason David Frank in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot film.

In the last few years, Johnson has largely turned towards a new career as a director. She has helmed two features, The Space Between and Tammy’s Always Dying. Additionally, she directed an episode of Superman & Lois during season 2.

Despite Johnson’s absence, there’s no shortage of guests for the special. David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones are headlining the story as Billy Cranston and Zack Taylor, the original Blue and Black Rangers, respectively. Also returning are Catherine Sutherland as the second Pink Ranger, Kat Hillard; Steve Cardenas as the second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos; Johnny Yong Bosch as the second Black Ranger, Adam Park; and Karan Ashley as the second Yellow Ranger, Aisha Campbell.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

