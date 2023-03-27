Daredevil: Born Again Casts Arty Froushan in a Supporting Role

Wilson Fisk’s looming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that his inner circle is about to expand with a fresh cast of lackeys and yes-men. According to Deadline, Arty Froushan has booked a role as one of Kingpin’s right hand men in Daredevil: Born Again.

Photos of Froushan alongside Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio on Born Again’s New York set recently began making the rounds online. Sources indicate that Froushan is playing a character named Harry who seemingly works closely with D’Onofrio’s Fisk. However, the specifics of their relationship remain unclear for now.

Froushan recently returned as a series regular on Carnival Row, which ended its second and final season on Amazon Prime earlier this month. Last year, he appeared in two episodes of House of the Dragon as Ser Qarl Correy. His latest film, The Persian Version, also had its world premiere at Sundance back in January.

As anyone who watched the original Daredevil series knows, working alongside the Kingpin doesn’t usually end well. His closest confidant in the original show’s first season, Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), was memorably gunned down by Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Wilson Bethel’s Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye didn’t fare much better. The last time Bullseye appeared in the final moments of season 3, he was strapped to a hospital bed after being nearly crippled by Fisk. Regardless, the door seems to be open for Bullseye to return on Disney+.

Aside from Froushan, the upcoming series will marks the MCU debut of Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James as brand new mystery characters. Sandrine Holt is also taking over the role of Fisk’s wife, Vanessa, from Ayelet Zurer, who originated this role on the Netflix series. Jon Bernthal is also slated to return as Frank Castle/The Punisher after headlining his own Netflix show for two seasons.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

How do you feel about Arty Froushan joining the series’ cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

