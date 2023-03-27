Vincent D’Onofrio Says Daredevil: Born Again Will Get a Season 2

Now that Daredevil: Born Again is officially shooting in New York, the internet continues to be flooded with set photos featuring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back in character as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively. The original Daredevil series was the crown jewel of Netflix’s Marvel programming. So fans are excited for their story to finally continue on Disney+ next year. And if recent comments from D’Onofrio hold up, that narrative could extend beyond the initial batch of episodes.

With 18 episodes planned for its first season, Born Again will be the longest series that Marvel has ever produced. But during a recent interview with Newsweek, D’Onofrio indicated that even this might not be enough to cover the Man Without Fear’s ongoing battle against his greatest enemy.

“By the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that,” teased D’Onofrio. “But the fans are gonna really get what they want. It’s really quite cool to be doing it.”

Marvel has yet to announce that Born Again will be back for additional seasons. However, it’s entirely possible that D’Onofrio misspoke and accidentally gave away the studio’s plans to split the 18-episode first season into multiple volumes.

But for now, it’s still fairly early to be thinking about the future. As D’Onofrio notes, the show is only “a couple weeks” into production, and filming isn’t scheduled to wrap until December. Regardless, he was able to drop a few hints about what viewers can expect, including the “major part” that Jon Bernthal will play as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

“I think it’s something that people are not going to expect,” added D’Onofrio. “But, always with these Marvel old comic stories that are being revisited and reinvented by us actors, and the writers, the main thing is to answer the fans. […] To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that’s what we’re doing on the show. It’s definitely an original way to look at this, and it’s really deep, really emotional.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

