Former Daredevil Showrunner Thinks Born Again Is Still Season 4

Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series features Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal reprising their respective roles as Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and Frank Castle/The Punisher. Regardless, the show’s connection to the original Netflix series is still a topic of uncertainty. However, former Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson doesn’t sound worried about a hard reset. In fact, during a recent interview, he seemed to express confidence that the new series will honor everything that its predecessor accomplished over the course of three seasons.

Oleson served as Daredevil’s primary creative voice during the show’s third season, which premiered in 2018. He even pitched his own ideas for a potential fourth season shortly before Netflix pulled the plug. But even though this didn’t work out, he eventually found work as the showrunner for the second and final season of Amazon’s Carnival Row. While chatting with ScreenRant about that series’ recent conclusion, he shared his thoughts on what Disney+ has planned for the Man Without Fear.

“I’m rooting for them,” said Oleson. “I don’t have any inside information for you, [but] I knew it was going to happen just from rumblings through friends in the grapevine of the Marvel family. But I really don’t know what they’re planning yet. We used pieces of Born Again in our season. I still call [Daredevil: Born Again] season 4, but they’re trying to insist it isn’t, so I’ll go along with whatever they want to call it.”

“I’m very happy that Charlie and Vincent, and hopefully more of our Marvel friends, will get a chance to go make more of the show,” continued Oleson. “I’m a huge fan of them; I’m a huge fan of the show. I look forward to seeing what it is. I hope it’s great, let me put it that way.”

Additionally, Oleson speculated on how Daredevil’s new home on Disney+ might result in a change in tone for the title character.

“We had the ability to go to some dark places,” recalled Oleson. “And I’m not sure what a Disney+ version of the show is gonna look like. But we’ll see. There are lots of different iterations of that character in the comic books too, so it’s like, ‘Is it more yellow? Or is it more…?’ Who knows? But I wish them the best of luck, and I’m totally stoked to watch.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

