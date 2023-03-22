The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4!

Everyone should welcome Ahmed Best back into the Star Wars fold after his guest spot in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian. He may not have bathed in the Living Waters of the Mines of Mandalore, but by creed, he is redeemed for the whole Jar-Jar thing. And now that the fourth episode of the season has dropped, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4.

At the current home of the Children of the Watch, Mando encourages Grogu to join the other foundlings in Mandalorian training. Grogu is even put into a training match with Ragnar Vizla, the son of Mando’s rival, Paz Vizla, Although Grogu initially holds back, Mando convinces him to use the Force, and he then easily wins the match. Moments later, Ragnar is kidnapped by a massive pterosaur. Mando, Paz, and others take flight to save him, but their jetpacks eventually run out of fuel. Fortunately, Bo-Katan successfully follows the creature with her ship. And she soon returns with its location.

Bo-Katan takes the lead in planning a war party to rescue Ragnar without alerting the pterosaur. Mando and Paz accompany her, while Grogu is left behind in the care of the Armorer. As the Armorer forges a new piece of armor for him, Grogu thinks back to the night that the Jedi Temple fell during Order 66. Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (a character originated by Best in the game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge) was personally responsible for saving Grogu’s life. However, Kelleran was unable to rescue any other children from the temple.

After a chase through the skies of Coruscant, Kelleran and Grogu evade the clone troopers and meet with Naboo soldiers who provide a ship for them. The soldiers lay down their lives to cover Kelleran and Grogu’s escape into hyperspace. In the present, the Armorer presents Grogu with a new piece of Beskar armor to grow into.

Near the lair of the pterosaur, Bo-Katan is given the honor of eating alone by the camp fire. Everyone else finds a secluded spot to take off their helmets and eat. In the morning, they reach the pterosaur’s nest and discover that Ragnar is still alive. When the pterosaur takes flight with both Vizslas in its grasp, Bo-Katan and Mando save their lives and earn Paz’s gratitude.

Back at the Mandalorians’ caves, the war party and Bo-Katan are given a hero’s welcome. The Armorer even volunteers to re-forge a piece of armor that Bo-Katan lost in the fight with the petrosaur. In a vulnerable moment, Bo-Katan finally reveals that she saw a Mythosaur in the Living Waters. However, the Armorer doesn’t seem to believe her.

