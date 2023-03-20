Elia Kane and Dr. Pershing Get The Mandalorian Character Posters

The two most prominent members of the New Republic’s amnesty program get the spotlight in this week’s pair of character posters from The Mandalorian. Elia Kane (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Katy M. O’Brian), who served under Moff Gideon, and is probably concealing his next comeback attempt, hasn’t exactly been rehabbed. So far, however, the kinder, gentler Coruscant government doesn’t appear to suspect a thing. And she’s able to get what she needs from the newer recruits to the program. Having access to mind control programs helps ensure she doesn’t get caught, either.

Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) is an old friend of the show, having first appeared alongside Werner Herzog’s nameless Client. Seemingly part of a cloning program using Grogu for nefarious purposes, he revealed more of the details this past week, including the ability to combine DNA strands and create a hybrid clone. Presumably this lays the groundwork for the creation of Supreme Leader Snoke some years down the line. Or perhaps sooner.

Pershing’s hopeless naivete brought him down in the end. Just as he was certain his nefarious genetic manipulation could be used for good, he also failed to recognize the nefariousness of his former Imperial colleagues. Having worked for Moff Gideon, he should have known better.

Will we see more of Elia Kane this week? Or is it back to the Mando and Grogu show? Let us know what you want to see in comments below.

