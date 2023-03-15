Though Disney has yet to confirm the news, videos have surfaced from the set of Daredevil: Born Again, leading many to believe filming has officially begun. The development is an exciting update for the arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU. Another actor from the series, Michael Gandolfini, shares the same excitement as fans as he can’t wait to join the MCU and start filming for Daredevil: Born Again.

“I’m very giddy about it and very excited. I’m counting the days until we start and am honored to be a part of it,” Gandolfini told ET Canada. “We get to shoot in New York and people are going to be really happy to see these characters that we previously saw in the Netflix series in the MCU.”

In addition to Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle/Punisher. Sandrine Holt will play Wilson’s wife, Vanessa Fisk, replacing Ayelet Zurer, who portrayed the character in the Netflix series. Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, and Michael Gaston have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Daredevil: Born Again is created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, best known for their work on Covert Affairs, The Brave, and The Enemy Within. The first season will consist of 18 episodes and air during Phase Five of the MCU, sometime in spring 2024 on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

