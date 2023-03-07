Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Return In Daredevil: Born Again

Frank Castle is coming home to the MCU. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher in the upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again. It will be Bernthal’s first appearance as Castle since 2019.

Bernthal made his debut in the role during the second season of Daredevil in 2016. He proved to be such a popular addition that Netflix ordered a Punisher spinoff series that ran for two seasons. Much like his comic book counterpart, Castle was a military veteran who lost his family in a violent attack. As the Punisher, he took his war on crime to the next level and eradicated anyone standing in his way.

This news makes Bernthal the third actor from the former Marvel Netflix series to reprise his role. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have already returned as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. Both Cox and D’Onofrio will appear in Echo later this year, which may set the stage for Born Again.

However, THR notes that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hen are not expected to return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. But it’s unclear if the roles are being recast or if they have simply been written out of the series.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming in New York later this month. It is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year.

Are you excited about Jon Bernthal’s return as The Punisher? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel Knights Punisher by Garth Ennis: The Complete Collection Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.