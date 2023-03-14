Jeremy Podeswa Will Direct Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099 Pilot

Given the epic scope of the Blade Runner franchise, the upcoming sequel series on Amazon Prime needs directors who have experience delivering big-budget action dramas. Fortunately, it sounds like the hiring process is off to a good start. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Jeremy Podeswa has signed on to direct the pilot episode for Blade Runner 2099.

Podeswa’s resume includes lots of prestige television shows. Perhaps most famously, he directed six episodes of Game of Thrones, including the season 6 premiere and the first and last episodes of season 7. Before that, he tackled three episodes of HBO’s The Pacific and seven episodes of Boardwalk Empire across five seasons. More recently, Podeswa worked as a director on Station Eleven and Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast.

Beyond his directorial role, Podeswa will also serve as an executive producer on 2099 with original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott and writer/showrunner Silka Luisa, the latter of whom recently developed Shining Girls for Apple TV+. One of Blade Runner 2049’s co-writers, Michael Green, will executive produce the new series as well. Additionally, THR confirms that Tom Spezialy, who recently vacated his role as the showrunner behind Sony’s Silk vehicle, has joined the 2099 team as a writer and executive producer.

Amazon Prime Video began developing the series in early 2022, and finally gave it the greenlight last September. As indicated by the title, the show takes place 50 years after the last theatrical installment, Blade Runner 2049, which bowed in 2017. Because of this, Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard is unlikely to make another appearance. Fans can probably expect a cast made up entirely of all-new characters.

Amazon hasn’t announced a release date for Blade Runner 2099.

Do you think Podeswa is the right choice to helm the series’ pilot? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Blade Runner 2049: The Storyboards

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.