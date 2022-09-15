Amazon Greenlights Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner 2099 Series

Replicants will officially live to fight another day. Earlier this year, word broke that Amazon Prime was working on a Blade Runner sequel series with the original film’s director, Ridley Scott, onboard as an executive producer. There haven’t been any updates about the project until today. Now, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Blade Runner 2099 has been given a greelight, with Silka Luisa acting as showrunner.

Scott previously visited the Blade Runner universe in 2017 as an executive producer on Blade Runner 2049. That sequel was directed by Denis Villeneuve. But as the title implies, the new series will propel the story 50 years into the future, presumably introducing all-new characters into the franchise’s canon. In other words, we can likely rule out the return of Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global television. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Luisa most recently developed Shining Girls for Apple TV+, based on the 2013 novel of the same name. She has also served as a supervising producer on Paramount+’s Halo and co-wrote the sixth episode of the show’s first season. Before that, Luisa was a writer on Strange Angel, which also streamed on Paramount+. She and Scott will executive produce Blade Runner 2099 with 2049 co-writer Michael Green. Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson are executive producing as well.

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon,” added Kosove and Johnson in their own statement. “And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created.”

“Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago,” their statement continues. “And since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

