Tonight at the Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu will compete for major acting awards, with Quan almost a sure thing to win Best Supporting Actor. In two months, however, all three will reunite on Disney+, in Destin Daniel Cretton’s American Born Chinese. Based on Gene Yang’s graphic novel that combines fantasy elements with real-world issues of assimilation, the original series involves mythological figures intruding on day-to-day high school struggles. And now we know its release date.

A new TV spot plays up the Everything Everywhere awards and connections, while also announcing May 24th as its streaming debut date for the first time. Take a look below:

American Born Chinese‘s cast includes Ben Wang as the protagonist, second-generation immigrant Jin, with Into the Badlands‘ Daniel Wu as the Monkey King. Michelle Yeoh stars as the aunt of Jin’s friend Wei-Chen, and Ke Huy Quan will play fictional sitcom star Freddy Wong. Other cast include Yeo Yann Yann as Jin’s mother Christine, Jin Han as his father Simon, Jim Liu as Wei-Chen, and Sydney Taylor as Jin’s crush Amelia.

Special guest stars will include Ronny Chieng, Rosalie Chiang, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu, Lisa Lu, Jimmy O. Yang, and Leonard Wu.

What do you think of this quick spot? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: American Born Chinese Hardcover – Illustrated

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites