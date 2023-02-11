American Born Chinese Teaser Reveals Guest Stars, Magic Locker

Any fan of Everything Everywhere All at Once will want to check out American Born Chinese when it premieres on Disney+ sometime this spring. Based on Gene Yang’s comic about a young student wrestling with both his Chinese and American identities and literal mythological figures, the series stars Oscar nominees Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, among others. But in a new American Born Chinese teaser that also names a powerhouse roster of international guest stars, their fellow dimension-hopper Stephanie Hsu joins the story.

Though the trailer doesn’t reveal a lot about the story, it shows a school hallway trashed by battling Chinese deities, as well as a magic locker that opens into a fantasy realm. Take a look below:

According to Collider, these newly announced guest stars will play the following roles: “Ronny Chieng as an unconventional monk; Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan; Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturists Ni Yang; Jimmy O.Yang as Dragon King and Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon.” According to the trailer, there will be more.

American Born Chinese‘s previously announced cast includes Ben Wang as the protagonist, second-generation immigrant Jin, with Into the Badlands‘ Daniel Wu as the Monkey King. Michelle Yeoh stars as the aunt of Jin’s friend Wei-Chen, and Ke Huy Quan will play fictional sitcom star Freddy Wong. Other cast include Yeo Yann Yann as Jin’s mother Christine, Jin Han as his father Simon, Jim Liu as Wei-Chen, and Sydney Taylor as Jin’s crush Amelia.

What do you think of this teaser? Let us know in comments.

