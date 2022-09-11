American Born Chinese Featurette Brings Fantasy Figures to High School

He will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. But for now, Destin Daniel Cretton has another comic-based fantasy series on his hands. Straight from D23 Expo comes a featurette looking at the progress of American Born Chinese, the Disney+ miniseries based on Gene Yang’s graphic novel. It would seem from what we see that the show may eschew the comic’s three-act structure, which begins with the legend of the Monkey King and then segues into a high school story. From what the featurette shows, the Monkey King appears in the high school settings. Perhaps blurring the lines between the separate stories found on the page.

Take a look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American Born Chinese stars Ben Wang as the protagonist, second-generation immigrant Jin, with Into the Badlands‘ Daniel Wu as the Monkey King. Michelle Yeoh stars as the aunt of Jin’s friend Wei-Chen, and Ke Huy Quan will play fictional sitcom star Freddy Wong. Other cast include Yeo Yann Yann as Jin’s mother Christine, Jin Han as his father Simon, Jim Liu as Wei-Chen, and Sydney Taylor as Jin’s crush Amelia. Evidently Lucy Liu swill direct multiple episodes.

What do you think of the way it looks so far? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: American Born Chinese Hardcover – Illustrated

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.