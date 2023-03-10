Daredevil: Born Again Adds Director Michael Cuesta

As Daredevil: Born Again gears up for production later this month, the first director has been named. Via The Hollywood Reporter, veteran TV director Michael Cuesta has signed on to helm the first episode.

Cuesta’s previous credits include directing the pilot episodes of Dexter, Blue Bloods, Elementary, and Homeland. He has also helmed episodes of Dopesick and Billions, as well as the feature film, American Assassin. Cuesta is not expected to helm any additional Born Again episodes, and other directors are being lined up for the remaining 17 episodes.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reprising their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. Additionally, Jon Bernthal will be back as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

THR’s report also indicates that Sandrine Holt will play Fisk’s wife, Vanessa Fisk, on the series. Holt is replacing Ayelet Zurer, who played Vanessa during Daredevil‘s three-season run on Netflix. The rest of the confirmed cast members include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Michael Gaston.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are the writers and executive producers of Daredevil: Born Again. Production is expected to last through the end of this year, and the series will premiere on Disney+ in spring 2024.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Michael Cuesta will bring to the first episode of Born Again? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CBS Films

