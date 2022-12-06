Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt Join Daredevil: Born Again

Last week, Daredevil: Born Again added Michael Gandolfini to the cast. Now, Deadline is reporting that Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt have both landed “major roles” in the upcoming Daredevil revival. Details about their respective characters are currently under wraps. However, the report suggests that “they may be playing love interests for the leads.”

Levieva is best known for her leading roles on HBO’s The Deuce, and Netflix’s In From the Cold. She also had recurring parts in How to Make It in America, Revenge, and The Blacklist. More recently, she landed a role in the Litvinenko series, and booked a guest-starring role on The Acolyte.

Holt also has several television credits to her name, including Better Call Saul, The Expanse, Homeland, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, House of Cards, and MacGyver.

For now, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio remain the only confirmed cast members from the first series to return for the revival. Cox will once again play Matt Murdock/Daredevil, while D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. If Levieva and Holt are playing their love interests, it begs the question of whether Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page or Ayelet Zurer’s Vanessa Fisk will appear. Woll has repeatedly expressed her interest in returning.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are writing and producing Daredevil: Born Again. The series will begin filming next year for a premiere in 2024 on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

