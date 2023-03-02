The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1!

Aside from a brief return in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu have been off of our screens since late 2020. But this week, The Mandalorian is finally back, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1.

On a remote planet, The Armorer and a large group of Mandalorians welcome a foundling into the Children of the Watch by presenting him his first Beskar helmet. However, the ceremony is short-lived when a giant alligator-like creature attacks them. Despite the heavy firepower of the Mandalorians, the creature quickly overwhelms them. Only the timely arrival of Mando (with Grogu) and his starfighter turns the tide. Mando guns down the beast and lands in triumph.

In private, The Armorer tells Mando that he is still an apostate for removing his helmet. In response, Mando shows her an artifact that may prove that it is still possible for him to go to Mandalore and redeem himself by bathing in the Living Waters in the mines of Mandalore. That is his only way back in with his clan. During their next journey in hyperspace, Mando sleeps while Grogu witnesses whale-like beings traveling around them.

On Nevarro, Mando and Grogu reunite with Greef Karga, who tries to convince Mando to settle down and become his new marshal. Greef also reveals that Cara Dune has been recruited to the New Republic’s Special Forces. And Mando’s old foe, Moff Gideon, will face a war tribunal. Their chat is interrupted by pirates led by Greef’s former associate, Nikto Vane. When the pirates fail to take the hint to leave, Mando and Greef take all of them out except Nikto, as a warning to his boss.

After Mando turns down the marshal position again, he asks for permission to reactivate IG-11, the bounty hunter droid whom he befriended years ago. However, Mando’s efforts nearly prove disastrous when IG-11 reverts to his previous programing. Not even the diminutive Anzellan droid experts can fix IG-11 without a rare part. Regardless, Mando doesn’t want to go to Mandalore without his “friend.”

Shortly after leaving Nevarro, Mando and Grogu’s ship is attacked by Nikto and led into a trap that brings them face-to-face with the flagship of Captain Gorian Shard. Only the speed of Mando’s ship prevents them from being destroyed or captured. Later, Mando and Grogu visit Bo-Katan Kryze in her castle on Kalevala. But much to Mando’s surprise, Bo-Katan’s forces abandoned her when she couldn’t reclaim the Darksaber.

Bo-Katan takes some of her lingering anger out on Mando. But she also tells him where the mines are located. Additionally, she suggests that he could lead their people because he still has the Darksaber. Mando departs, but also promises that he will determine if Mandalore is truly poisoned as they were led to believe.

