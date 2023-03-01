Katee Sackhoff on Bo-Katan’s Status In The Mandalorian Season 3

It’s safe to say that things didn’t really work out the way that Bo-Katan Kryze had hoped for in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. All she needed to do was defeat Moff Gideon in combat and reclaim the Darksaber so she could lead the Mandalorians again. However, Din Djarin/Mando beat her to the punch, and she couldn’t simply accept the Darksaber from Din without beating him in a duel. Ahead of the third season premiere, Katee Sackhoff has offered her thoughts on Bo-Katan’s new status quo. And it doesn’t sound like she’s doing well.

“I think that she has lost everything,” said Sackhoff while speaking with Screen Rant. “Everything that she thought she wanted, everything that she has fought for so long, is gone. And I think that’s where we find her; in this place [that’s] almost an ‘all is lost’ moment. I think she’s probably questioning everything she’s done since the moment we met her over 10 years ago, and the means by which she went about getting to where she’s at.”

During the animated series, Star Wars Rebels, Bo-Katan was given the Darksaber and she attempted to unite her people against the Empire. However, the Darksaber’s mythology holds that it must be won in battle. Somewhere in the years between Rebels and The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan lost the Darksaber to Gideon. And now she has no claim on it or her people.

So far, there appear to be two options available to Bo-Katan: Either fight Din for the Darksaber or support him as the new leader of the Mandalorians. Conversely, she could do nothing at all. But we suspect that she won’t remain on the sidelines for long.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere tonight at midnight on Disney+.

