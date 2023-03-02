Jon Favreau Teases Grogu’s Growth in The Mandalorian Season 3

At around 50 years of age, Grogu is older than his own adoptive father, Din Djarin (or at least the actor playing him, Pedro Pascal). Regardless, the would-be Jedi foundling still has the appearance and disposition of a toddler. However, it sounds like we might finally get to see him grow up a bit in the new season of The Mandalorian. During an interview with USA Today, showrunner Jon Favreau teased the ways Grogu’s growth will unfold on the show this year.

In a separate chat with Skytalkers, Favreau confirmed that Grogu spent two years training with Luke Skywalker between The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. Thanks to his experience with the Jedi Master, he is “no longer this helpless little child” that he appeared to be in earlier seasons (save for the occasional heroic moment). As Favreau says, “he’s leveled up a bit,” which alters the nature of his relationship with Mando.

“They have to figure out how they fit together now that it’s no longer a parent and an infant, but a maturing child that can be useful and an apprentice to him,” said Favreau. “How does that change the dynamic?”

Grogu’s childlike temperament continues to manifest in a number of ways. For instance, he’s still floating around in his little hovering pram. And in today’s premiere episode, we saw him use his Force abilities to swipe candy from Greef Karga’s office. But it should be interesting to see how Grogu’s growth over the course of the season’s remaining episodes. Who knows? By the time the finale airs, we might even get to hear him speak.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ next Wednesday, March 8.

How do you think Grogu will mature this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

