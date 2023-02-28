New Gotham Knights Featurette Hints at Harvey Dent’s Dark Turn

Most DC fans have probably lost track of how many times the story of Harvey Dent/Two-Face has been told onscreen. But just like they’re doing with many other elements of Batman mythology, the creators behind The CW’s Gotham Knights are taking his origin and flipping it on its head to present their own unique spin on the character, with Supernatural alum Misha Collins bringing him to life. In a new featurette for the series, Collins breaks down Harvey’s dilemma as he takes on an unlikely murder case. Unfortunately, his search for the truth will still end in tragedy when he becomes the city’s newest supervillain.

The crime in question involves the murder of Bruce Wayne, whose double-life as Batman is revealed to the world as soon as his death is made public. The case hits a little too close to home for Harvey, since he and Bruce were friends. But complicating matters even further is Bruce’s adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), who suddenly finds himself on the list of possible suspects. As Gotham’s “hard-hitting” district attorney, Harvey as described by Collins is someone who always pursues justice, even when it clashes with his own self-interests. However, he continues to face roadblocks in his efforts to clear Turner’s name.

Speaking of internal conflicts, Collins also teased his character’s eventual transformation into Two-Face. Many fans are understandably put off by this happening after Batman’s death. Regardless, Collins remains excited by Harvey’s inevitable descent into darkness. Namely, how he goes from being the series’ “moral compass” to one of the biggest threats that Turner and his allies will encounter as they reluctantly assume their roles of Gotham’s new protectors.

Gotham Knights will premiere on Tuesday, March 14 at 9pm on The CW.

