HBO Boss Predicts 2024 Return For House of the Dragon

Last year, House of the Dragon successfully reinvigorated the Game of Thrones franchise. However, it’s going to be a long wait for season 2. While speaking to Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys suggested that it’s “a good guess” that the show won’t return in time to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys. Since the cutoff date for this eligibility is the end of May 2024, that makes it likely that House of the Dragon will return in summer 2024.

Bloys also addressed the other GoT spinoffs that are currently in development. And it doesn’t sound like a third series is on the horizon in the immediate future.

“Remember to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got House of the Dragon,” related Bloys. “To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that.”

“I’m not opposed to any number of shows,” added Bloys. “There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series.”

Bloys also stressed that the quality of the spinoff shows will determine whether they will go forward.

“My philosophy is a good script is number one priority,” said Bloys. “I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about.”

Are you looking forward to the return of House of the Dragon in 2024? And do you want to see more GoT spinoffs? Let us know in the comment section below!

