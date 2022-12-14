Steve Toussaint Comments on House of the Dragon Season Finale
WARNING: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 below!
The season 1 finale of House of the Dragon left viewers speechless after the death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). The young boy died on the back of his dragon, Arrax, at the hands of his uncle, Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), and his dragon, Vhagar. News of Lucerys’s death will send shockwaves throughout Westeros. Steve Toussaint, who stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon, shared (via EW) what he believes his character will feel when he finds out about his grandson’s death in the House of the Dragon season 1 finale.
“I think he’d be devastated. I think it would unleash a certain rage in him. Somebody mentioned this to me today and I hadn’t thought about it: the scene in episode 5 when I say to little Luke, your brother’s gonna be king, but you get to do all this. And he says, I don’t want it because if I do it then someone’s dead. And that, I think, will resonate with Corlys when he thinks about that boy being dead,” said Toussaint. “[Luke] didn’t really want to be in this, and through the machinations of others, he’s now dead. I haven’t seen scripts for season 2 yet, but I’m hoping that will be addressed because that’s his grandchild.”
RELATED: House of the Dragon Director Shares His Inspiration For Finale’s Battle
Lucerys’s death will ignite the war over succession within House Targaryen, known as “The Dance of Dragons.” It will be the Blacks, led by Queen Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), against the Greens, led by King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Where does Lord Corlys stand in all of the drama? Toussaint gave his best guess.
“My understanding of what season 2 is, is pretty much it’s the war. Now, I may be wrong ’cause I haven’t seen [the scripts], but that’s the thing. Are we right to go into war? Am I on the right side,” said Toussaint. “Well, I think Corlys is the kind of person who is like, there is a rule of law. There is a way we do things and it has been transgressed by the Greens. He’s forthright in his belief. So it’s about that, about being comfortable in your certainty. Once he sets his mind to something, he doesn’t really suffer from doubt. It’s black or it’s white. It’s right or it’s wrong. I think that’s who he is.”
Watch all episodes of House of the Dragon on HBO Max.
What were your thoughts about the season finale? Leave your answer in the comments!
Recommended Reading: The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.