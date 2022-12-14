Steve Toussaint Comments on House of the Dragon Season Finale

WARNING: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 below!

The season 1 finale of House of the Dragon left viewers speechless after the death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). The young boy died on the back of his dragon, Arrax, at the hands of his uncle, Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), and his dragon, Vhagar. News of Lucerys’s death will send shockwaves throughout Westeros. Steve Toussaint, who stars as Lord Corlys Velaryon, shared (via EW) what he believes his character will feel when he finds out about his grandson’s death in the House of the Dragon season 1 finale.

“I think he’d be devastated. I think it would unleash a certain rage in him. Somebody mentioned this to me today and I hadn’t thought about it: the scene in episode 5 when I say to little Luke, your brother’s gonna be king, but you get to do all this. And he says, I don’t want it because if I do it then someone’s dead. And that, I think, will resonate with Corlys when he thinks about that boy being dead,” said Toussaint. “[Luke] didn’t really want to be in this, and through the machinations of others, he’s now dead. I haven’t seen scripts for season 2 yet, but I’m hoping that will be addressed because that’s his grandchild.”

Lucerys’s death will ignite the war over succession within House Targaryen, known as “The Dance of Dragons.” It will be the Blacks, led by Queen Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), against the Greens, led by King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Where does Lord Corlys stand in all of the drama? Toussaint gave his best guess.