Rosario Dawson Believes Ahsoka Will Come Out in Fall 2023

The Mandalorian is not the only Lucasfilm project on tap for 2023. Ahsoka, the live-action spinoff series about the famous Jedi Padawan, is expected to arrive at some point this year. The exact date is unknown, but star Rosario Dawson believes the series will come out in Fall 2023.

While promoting her new documentary on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Dawson was asked about her thoughts on joining the Star Wars universe. While expressing her excitement, Dawson shared when she thinks her character’s live-action series will air.

“Ahsoka, yeah, that’s probably gonna come out in the fall,” Dawson said. “We’re gonna have Haunted Mansion come out in August first, and I just did some beautiful Disney Plus commercial voice-over. And I’m like, have I just become a Disney Princess?”

Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka Tano from her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The series synopsis says Ahsoka will investigate an “emerging threat” to the galaxy. Could that threat be the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ahsoka’s sworn enemy from Star Wars Rebels?

Dawson’s co-stars include Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, a young Mandalorian warrior; Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, the Jedi-in-training last seen trapped on a ship heading into hyperspace with Thrawn in Rebels; and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Ahoska’s former Jedi mentor. Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will also appear in the series.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

