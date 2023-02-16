Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Highlights the Power of Family

The tagline of the latest Superman & Lois season 3 trailer reads, “Never underestimate the power of family.” If the footage is a sign of what’s to come, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) will need his family to come together to save the matriarch of the Kent clan, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

The footage opens up with Clark, Lois, and their two sons, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin), speaking with Clark’s biological mother, the holographic Lara (Mariana Klaveno), at their new Fortress of Solitude. Bishop takes over the role of Jonathan from Jordan Elsass, who departed the series after season 2.

Jordan continues to develop his powers at a staggering rate, with his improved flying ability impressing his super-father. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) are on the rocks as Lana hands her husband signed divorce papers.

However, the bulk of the footage revolves around Lois. She tells Clark she might be pregnant at the twins’ birthday celebration. But later on, the big revelation is that Lois has gone missing. More specifically, she’s been abducted, leaving Clark in disarray as he contemplates how to rescue his wife.

Clark does have help in the form of John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), also known as Steel, and his daughter, Natalie Lane Irons (Tayler Buck). Will it be enough to save Lois in front of the collapsing Daily Planet? Despite the catastrophic events, Clark remains optimistic and tells his boys at the end of the trailer that they will get “through this as a family.”

Superman & Lois season 3 premieres on March 14 on The CW.

