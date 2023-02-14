When The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped up in late 2020, it ended with the emotional farewell between Mando and Grogu. Mando even took off his helmet to say goodbye before Grogu went off to train with Luke Skywalker. However, the duo was reunited for good in The Book of Boba Fett just over a year later. With the third season only a few weeks away, series creator Jon Favreau has finally opened up about why the Mandalorian and Grogu weren’t kept apart longer.

“We couldn’t just hit a hard reset,” said Favreau during an interview with Empire Magazine. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen The Book Of Boba Fett. But I think The Book Of Boba Fett offered time to pass. You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good. So them coming back together was a really good plot point that allows us to jump back into season 3 while maintaining the central relationship.”

However, Favreau indicated that Grogu’s time with Luke won’t be forgotten. And it will contribute to Grogu’s evolution as a character who has strong ties to both the Jedi and the Mandalorians.

“I think you had to service both things,” noted Favreau. “Just because this kid has the potential and had training, does he belong away from the Mandalorian? I saw it more like Paper Moon, where the whole thing is about delivering the kid to the blood relative, only to realize that, whether genetically through her father or just through bonding, Tatum O’Neal has to end up with Ryan O’Neal. That ending feels really good to me. And this little kid [Grogu] is given a decision to choose. And the kid chooses the emotional relationship and wants to be with the Mandalorian, and passing up Yoda’s lightsaber. Part of you wants to see him develop in that way, and part the other.”

The early trailers for the new season have hinted that Grogu is much more in control of his Force abilities. But it remains to be seen how powerful he has become.

Disney+ will premiere the first episode of The Mandalorian season 3 on Wednesday, March 1.

Do you think Grogu and Mando should have been kept apart longer? Let us know in the comment section below!

