As Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in both animation and live-action, Katee Sackhoff has a unique connection to her character. She’s performed her throughout the Star Wars Clone Wars, Empire, and New Republic eras. And that’s the kind of thing that builds empathy. Speaking to Empire the magazine, she reveals how she connects to the character in the newest season of The Mandalorian.

“Jon [Favreau] and Rick [Famuyiwa], every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel,” she says. “It respects the craft, and the years that I have put in…I really do know her – her pain is my pain. When she experiences something, I really feel it.”

That’s a statement as literal as it is figurative, because at least some of the time, that’s really her doing the action moves. Sackhoff reveals that, “I have a wicked knee-slide. I’ve been practicing my knee-slides on my mum’s kitchen with dish rags since I was five years old, so when that knee-slide comes up, you’ll know: that’s me. There are holes in my suit because I had to do that so many times. I came home with so many bruises on my knees. But I love that. If I came home with bruises, it was a good day!”

