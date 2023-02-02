Craig Mazin Explains How The Last of Us Will Explore Joel’s Past

The third episode of The Last of Us was a departure from the game as it depicted the love story of Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman). The episode was met with universal acclaim, and fans are now wondering if the series will spotlight more characters past. Although the series opened with Joel in 2003 and then skipped ahead, will there be episodes dedicated to Joel’s life from 2003-2023? Co-creator Craig Mazin revealed (via TVLine) whether The Last of Us will cover more of Joel’s past.

“I don’t think we’re going to go backwards at length like that, but Joel’s past is what informs his future,” the EP told TVLine. “There’s a particular moment I’m thinking of that also just [hits] me so hard.”

Joel is a hardened, no-nonsense character, mainly due to the death of his daughter at the beginning of the outbreak. This pent-up anger reared its ugly head in episode 1, when Joel killed the soldier who threatened to shoot Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Mazin credits Joel’s erratic emotions and “vulnerability” to the performance from Pascal.

“Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Joel has so much soul and humanity to it, and vulnerability, especially when Joel is alone,” said Pascal. “He has to be a tough guy around everybody, but when he’s alone, that’s when you see all that soul.”

The Last of Us airs on Sunday nights on HBO.

Do you wish to see more of Joel’s past in The Last of Us? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.