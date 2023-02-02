HBO Max Cancels Pennyworth After 3 Seasons

After this week’s big DC announcements, the era of unconnected DC TV shows appears to be coming to an end. Via Deadline, HBO Max has cancelled Pennyworth after three seasons. The first two seasons were produced for Epix. However, HBO Max picked up the third season and gave it an unsubtle rebrand as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

In a statement, a HBO Max spokesperson said “While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world.”

Jack Bannon headlined the series as Alfred Pennyworth, and the show took place in an alternate world 1960s. Because of his experience with the British SAS, Alfred came into the orbit of Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and he went on special missions for his future employer.

The series also introduced Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, and teased her possible relationship with Alfred before she inevitably ended up with Thomas. Additionally, the series diverged from Batman lore by giving the Waynes a daughter named Samantha as their first child.

All three seasons of Pennyworth are still streaming on HBO Max.

