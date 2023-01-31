James Gunn Unveils New DC Film and TV Slate

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs of DC Studios, they promised that fans wouldn’t have to wait too long to see their plans. Via Deadline, the duo have outlined their plans for the new DC film and TV slate, which will be called Chapter One, Gods and Monsters. The projects in question will be released between 2025 and 2027.

First up is Creature Commandos, an animated series about a group of monsters that will include Weasel from The Suicide Squad. Gunn wrote the series, and noted that “animation will lead into live action and back into animation.”

Instead of Peacemaker season 2, the next live-action DC series will follow Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Gunn noted that his commitments to the next Superman film will keep him from immediately working on more Peacemaker episodes for the near future. But he added that “we’re using the same actors, this is a continuation of Peacemaker… We’re working on Waller in between.” Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver and Watchmen‘s Christal Henry are writing the show.

Gunn’s previously revealed young Superman movie will be called Superman Legacy. It will be released on July 11, 2025, and it does not have a director yet. Safran said “this is really the start of the DCU… It’s not an origin story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

Greg Berlanti’s Green Lantern series appears to be going away. In its place is Lanterns, a HBO Max live-action series that will feature Earth’s two main Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Safran likened it to HBO’s True Detective and added that “it plays a really big role in the main story that we’re telling across our film and Television. This is a very important show for us.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the initial lineup is The Authority, based on the Wildstorm comic created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch. This powerful team of antiheroes take it upon themselves to confront threats on an incredible scale while also enforcing their will on Earth’s rogue governments. Gunn said “There’s great Wildstorm characters that were popular for a long-time and we’re incorporating them into the DCU.”

Wonder Woman was absent from the upcoming slate, but the Amazon heroine will be represented in Paradise Lost, a new HBO Max live-action series. Safran compared it to Game of Thrones and said it would be a prequel series that explores the origins of Themyscira, the home of the Amazons, centuries before Diana/Wonder Woman was born.

Gunn noted that Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 is still in the works, and it will be released on October 3, 2025. But the DCU will have a Batman and Robin of their own in The Brave and the Bold. This feature film will take its influence from Grant Morrison’s Batman run, which introduced Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son with Talia al Ghul, who becomes the new Robin.

Booster Gold, the hero from the far future, will be getting his own HBO Max live-action series. Gunn described Booster as “Imposter syndrome as a superhero,” since he comes back in time to find glory as a hero that he could never achieve in his own time.

For the first time since 1985, Supergirl is getting her own movie again. The upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film will be based on Tom King’s comic book series that was released last year. In this iteration, “Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

Finally, the last project announced was Swamp Thing, a new feature film based on the classic DC character. The movie will “will investigate the dark origins of the creature,” and it will be tonally different from the other DC movies.

What do you think about the new DC film and TV slate? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batman: Knightfall Vol. 1 Paperback

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.