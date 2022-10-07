Pennyworth Season 3 Will Explore the Wayne Family’s History

For newcomers to the series, Pennyworth chronicles the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth, the former British special forces soldier who will one day become the butler and eventual guardian to Bruce Wayne. Although centered around Alfred, Pennyworth also focuses on Bruce’s parents: Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane. Season 3 will also introduce viewers to Patrick Wayne, Thomas’s father and Bruce’s grandfather. In a new interview with EW, Ben Aldridge, the actor who plays Thomas Wayne, explained how season 3 will dive into the history of the Wayne family and Thomas’ relationship with Patrick.

“It’s a bit of a foreshadowing of what we know is Thomas and Bruce’s dynamic: That cold, awkward, father-son relationship,” said Aldridge. “We learn a bit of family history there, and their interplay is very tense. Thomas is on the straight and narrow this season, he’s a family man and pediatrician, and then Patrick arrives and tries to re-embroil him in dark matters…and succeeds! Kind of.”

Heading into season 3, Pennyworth experienced a few key changes. The show moved from EPIX to HBO Max for the third season. Also, the series will now be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Creator Bruno Heller revealed that HBO Max pushed for the subtitle in order to establish its connection to Batman.

“HBO Max did their research, and they discovered a fair few people who had watched and enjoyed the first few seasons of Pennyworth, but had not realized it was about Batman,” noted Heller. “They just thought it was about a bloke who left the army.”

The first three episodes of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler season 3 are now available on HBO Max.

