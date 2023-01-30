The TNG Crew Reunites In Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer

Over two decades ago, Star Trek: Nemesis marked the abrupt end of the TNG crew movies. Star Trek: Picard has previously provided a glimpse at how the survivors have turned out. But the upcoming third season will be the first time that the remaining cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation have appeared together since 2002. And in the final trailer for Picard season 3, it’s not entirely a happy reunion.

It all starts when Picard gets an enigmatic warning from Dr. Beverly Crusher. Before long, he’s back together with with William Riker, Worf, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, and even Beverly herself. However, there’s a new enemy gunning for the crew. And she’s looking to destroy all of them just to hurt Picard.

The new villain’s name is Vadic, and she’s played by Amanda Plummer. It’s not clear why Vadic has a vendetta against Picard and the TNG crew. But some of the other villains, including Lore (Brent Spiner) and Professor Moriarty (Daniel Davis), definitely have some unfinished business with the heroes.

For the final season, Patrick Stewart is once again joined by Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and LeVar Burton. Jeri Ryan is also returning as Seven of Nine, with Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere on February 16 on Paramount+.

