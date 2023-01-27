Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Writing a Tomb Raider Series For Amazon

It seems like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gave her a taste for the adventure genre, because she’s about to turn her attention to another popular action hero. The Hollywood Reporter just announced that Waller-Bridge is working with Amazon Prime on a new live-action Tomb Raider series.

The Tomb Raider franchise has been dead in the water since last July, when MGM lost the film rights to the classic video games after failing to greenlight a sequel to its 2018 reboot starring Alicia Vikander as the iconic protagonist, Lara Croft. Before this, Angelina Jolie played Lara in two films released by Paramount in the early 2000s, neither of which fared well with critics. Hayley Atwell will voice Lara in an upcoming Tomb Raider anime series for Netflix.

Right now, it’s unclear if Waller-Bridge intends to play Lara herself in this new project. Regardless, she will write and executive produce the series as part of her overall deal with Amazon Studios, which was also renewed today. Former Amazon head of comedy and drama Ryan Andolina and former head of overall deals Amanda Greenblatt will also executive produce the show via their newly-launched production company.

Waller-Bridge is best known as the creator, writer, and star of the BBC series Fleabag, which gave her three Emmy Awards in 2019. She also created and starred in the Channel 4 limited series Crashing and served as the head writer for the first season of Killing Eve. More recently, Waller-Bridge did a script polish on No Time to Die, the last film to feature Daniel Craig as James Bond. After Dial of Destiny hits theaters, she will next show up on screen in John Krasinkski’s new movie, IF.

