Report: MGM Has Lost the Film Rights For Tomb Raider

Do you remember the sequel to the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot that was supposed to have happened by now? It turns out that it’s not happening at all. According to The Wrap. MGM only had until May 2022 to greenlight a sequel starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. However, that deadline has come and gone, and now the rights to Tomb Raider are up for grabs.

The Wrap suggests that “a host of Hollywood movie studios are in the mix and put in bids.” Additionally, Vikander is no longer attached to the franchise. Whatever happens next will be a completely fresh start for the films.

Paramount Pictures was the first studio to bring the franchise to the big screen in 2001 with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Angelina Jolie starred in the title role and she returned for the 2003 sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life.

MGM’s film was very loosely based on the critically acclaimed 2013 video game reboot, which added a great deal of depth to Lara. However, the reboot movie squandered most of that good will by spending too much time in London before sending Lara off on her first adventure. It made only $274 million worldwide, which may be why MGM didn’t rush to make a sequel.

Netflix has already lined up the rights to produce a Tomb Raider anime series. The Wrap didn’t mention if Netflix is one of the c0ntenders to pick up the rights. But given the streaming landscape, it would be surprising if Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max weren’t in the hunt for it.

Who do you think should pick up the rights for Tomb Raider? Let us know in the comment section below!

