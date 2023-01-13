FX Confirms Noah Hawley Has Written Scripts For the Alien Series

Since the series was announced in 2020, Noah Hawley’s Alien series has experienced some minor setbacks. In 2021, John Landgraf, the Chairman of FX Networks, announced the series would premiere sometime in 2023. However, production was eventually delayed, pushing the release date back. Fast forward to the present, Landgraf is talking about the Alien series at the TCA, and this time, he brings promising news. Via Deadline, Landgraf revealed that Hawley has finished a number of scripts for the Alien series as it gears up for production.

“Noah is currently in production on the fifth season of Fargo but he’s in active pre-production on Alien,” shared Landgraf. “He’s written scripts. I think he’s meeting with his production designer in Austin this weekend, gearing up for production this year after he completes the fifth season of Fargo.”

Details surrounding the series have been scarce, and no casting decisions have been revealed. However, Landgraf confirmed at last year’s virtual TCA winter tour (also via Deadline) that the series will not feature any legacy characters from previous installments, including the franchise’s most famous character of all: Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley.

“It takes place before [Ellen] Ripley,” said Landgraf. “It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. It takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we’re in — so 70-odd years from now. Ripley won’t be a part of it or any of the other characters of Alien other than the alien itself.”

