Noah Hawley’s Alien TV Series Will Start Filming Next Year

A new Alien series from showrunner Noah Hawley was one of the most exciting reveals that emerged from Disney’s Investor Day presentation in late 2020. The road to production has been a long one, but FX chief John Landgraf finally has some good news. During a recent TCA panel (via Deadline), Landgraf announced that Hawley’s show will officially roll cameras in 2023.

FX was initially targeting a 2023 premiere for the series. But between the pandemic and Hawley’s busy schedule, the delay isn’t that big of a surprise. Although he didn’t provide a specific episode count, Landgraf also confirmed that Hawley has turned in all the scripts for Alien’s first season. However, before that show gets underway, Hawley will return to the world of FX’s Fargo, on which he also acts as showrunner and executive producer. That series will begin production on its fifth season this fall.

In addition to being the first Alien TV series, the show will notably mark the first time that the franchise has paid a visit to Earth. Rumor has it that the story takes place before the films’ beginnings in 1979, so we can rule out an appearance by Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley. Regardless, original Alien director Ridley Scott is producing Hawley’s show through his Scott Free banner.

Hawley’s series isn’t the only big Alien project on the horizon. Earlier this year, Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) signed on to write and direct a new Alien movie, with Scott producing that as well. Details are slim, but Alvarez’s film reportedly won’t have any connections to previous Alien installments. The project is also being developed as a Hulu exclusive.

FX still hasn’t announced a premiere date for Alien. But if production isn’t getting underway until next year, a 2024 release seems likely.

