Paramount+ Officially Orders a Dungeons & Dragons TV Series

Dragons are officially on their way to Paramount+. It’s been almost a full year since director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) began developing his own live-action TV series based on Dungeons & Dragons. But now, the project finally has the greenlight to move forward. Deadline reports that Paramount+ has ordered eight episodes of Thurber’s series, which will be co-produced by eOne.

News of the TV show initially made the rounds last January, with Thurber coming aboard to write, direct, and executive produce. According to the latest announcement, eOne began shopping the series around back in November, attracting the attention of “multiple” networks and streaming services. But in the end, Paramount won the day, likely bolstered by its pre-existing relationship with the D&D brand. The studio is also gearing up to release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in theaters on March 31.

Thurber wrote the series’ pilot and will also direct the first episode himself. The show reportedly has no direct connection to Honor Among Thieves, implying that it takes place in its own universe. Regardless, eOne is said to have big plans for the franchise’s future on the small screen. If Thurber’s venture is successful, it could pave the way for a number of other series of both the scripted and non-scripted varieties.

Because Thurber is currently occupied with several other projects, it’s unclear when Dungeons & Dragons might get underway. The director is already hard at work on two Red Notice sequels and is also directing a live-action Voltron movie for Amazon Studios. Previously, Thurber made a name for himself in comedy by helming films like Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Are you happy to hear that Thurber’s Dungeons & Dragons TV show is happening? What are your hopes for the upcoming series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Dungeons & Dragons: Fell’s Five

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.