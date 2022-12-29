Stan Lee Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

December 28 marked the birthday of Stan Lee, a comic book legend best known for his work with Marvel. Lee, who died in 2018, would have been 100 years old. In honor of the comic titan’s birthday, Marvel Entertainment announced a new documentary, Stan Lee, that will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

The announcement teaser highlights some of Lee’s most memorable roles and cameos in Marvel films, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Doctor Strange. These are all played as reflected on Lee’s iconic sunglasses. The documentary will highlight the life of the Marvel legend and his overall impact on pop culture. Its tagline reads, “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.”

Watch the announcement below.

Lee is synonymous with Marvel comics, co-creating some of the most iconic superheroes of all time. Lee’s comic co-creations include Spider-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, the X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and the Fantastic Four.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios signed a new 20-year licensing agreement with Stan Lee Universe. Under the deal, Marvel Studios can use Lee’s image and likeness in film, television, and other Marvel properties. Though Lee may not be making cameos in MCU films any more, the documentary falls under the agreement and serves as a way to carry on his Marvel legacy.

Stan Lee will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

Are you looking forward to a documentary about one of the greatest comic book minds of all time? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee

