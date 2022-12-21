Patti LuPone Cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

WandaVision featured plenty of earworms throughout its nine-episode run almost two years ago. And if the latest casting news for its upcoming spinoff is any indication, the MCU could be adding some more catchy tunes to its repertoire. According to Deadline, Broadway legend Patti LuPone has booked a supporting role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The identity of her character remains a mystery for now. But she might be playing a witch opposite Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

LuPone’s career in the entertainment industry spans more than five decades and includes memorable performances in film and television. However, she is primarily known for her theater work. She won her first Tony Award for Best Actress in 1980 for her performance in Evita. In 2008, she won the same award for her role in Gypsy. And earlier this year, LuPone took home her third Tony for her performance in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

Some of LuPone’s movie roles include 1941, Driving Miss Daisy, and Summer of Sam. She most recently appeared in The School for Good and Evil on Netflix. LuPone also has a role in Ari Aster’s upcoming horror comedy, Beau is Afraid, which hits theaters next year.

Aside from Hahn, Coven of Chaos also stars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia. Plaza is rumored to be playing the show’s villain, while Ahn and Dizzia are reportedly starring as other witches as well. Additionally, Emma Caulfield is reprising her WandaVision role as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones. Production on the series began last month with Jac Schaeffer also returning as head writer and executive producer.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.

