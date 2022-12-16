Henry Cavill Will Star In and Produce a Warhammer 40,000 Series

Losing the role of a lifetime is never easy, but Henry Cavill’s next act is well underway. After announcing his exit from The Witcher last month, Cavill was expected to reprise his role as Superman on the big screen. However, Cavill has now acknowledged that his time in that role is over. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is already attached to star in an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000.

THR notes that Cavill is also attached to the series as an executive producer, and the show will be produced by Vertigo Entertainment. Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in final negotiations to run the series. However, THR specifically said that Amazon has not yet closed the deal and this will not be Cavill’s next project. Once the deal has been made, sh0wrunners, directors, and writers will be hired.

Warhammer 40,000 is a tabletop roleplaying game that debuted in 1987, which features miniature models as part of its gameplay. It takes place far in the future, as humanity finds itself at war with aliens and supernatural monsters. Essentially, it’s a blend of sci-fi and fantasy that has proven to be wildly popular over the last four-and-a-half-decades. So much so that the franchise has spawned novels, video games, an animated movie, and an animated TV series.

Cavill is perhaps one of Warhammers‘ most well-known fans, and he even paints the miniature models as a hobby. It’s unclear which role Cavill would play in the potential series, or where it would be set within the lore of the game.

For now, Amazon Prime Video hasn’t made a formal announcement about the show. But assuming it goes forward, an announcement will follow.

