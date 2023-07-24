The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 Trailer Previews Henry Cavill’s Farewell

Netflix has dropped a new The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 trailer that teases the final three episodes of the third season as well as Henry Cavill’s farewell as Geralt. The three episodes will premiere on Thursday, July 27 on Netflix.

What is The Witcher Season 3 about?

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads Season 3’s synopsis. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

You can view the latest The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 trailer on YouTube below:

The series is currently being led by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Season 3 marks Cavill’s final season as the titular hunter, as he will be replaced by Hunger Games vet Liam Hemsworth in the fourth installment.

Based on the stories and novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is created and executive produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as the showrunner. Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Sean Daniel Company executive produce along with Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Image.